Fleur-de-Links, September 28: Saints hold first practice with Kamara

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Packers

We take one final painstaking look at the loss suffered at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Wednesday injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Alvin Kamara returns to the team today, but the key story for the New Orleans Saints is that they’re not ready to rule out Derek Carr.

If the Saints win/lose-Canal St Chronicles

Take a look at both scenarios as this NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inches closer.

Saints have to stop the run-Saints News Network

If the Saints want to have success, especially without Derek Carr, they wi have to find a way to do it with their defense.

