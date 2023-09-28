Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been named to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Brees signed with the Saints in 2006 and during his 15 seasons in New Orleans, he led the team to 3 different NFC championship games (2006, 2009 and 2018) and to a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV on February 7th, 2010.

During his 20-year NFL career, Brees was selected to the Pro-Bowl 13 times. He was the 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, 2010 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, 2010 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2008, 2010) as well as the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV.

