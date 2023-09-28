Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions tonight at Lambeau. This early season showdown will firmly establish the team to beat in the NFC North this season. Can the Packers defense get any pressure on Jared Goff? Will the Lions defense dominate an overmatched Jordan Love? Let’s tune in to find out!

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!