Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Bucs Bold Predictions

Week 3 was not a good one with the New Orleans Saints losing their first game of the season by just one point to Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Adding insult to injury is QB Derek Carr suffered an AC sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder, which has kept him out of practice all week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game also having gotten served their first loss of the season on MNF by the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s an NFC South showdown in Caesars Superdome this week so let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

Jameis Winston throws for over 300 yards and 2 TDs

Rashid Shaheed gets over 100 total yards

Defense has a big game, gets 3 sacks and 2 turnovers

LUKE H:

Michael Thomas has 100 yards

Defense holds TB to 10 points or less

Alvin Kamara finds the endzone twice

KYLE:

The offense has their best game of the season

Michael Thomas has 8 receptions and a touchdown

Jordan Howden gets his first career interception

HAYDEN:

No interceptions are thrown by either QB

Alvin Kamara scores a 70+ yard TD

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore don’t get into a fight

GREGORY:

Low scoring, hard hitting game

Jameis Winston throws zero interceptions

Rashid Shaheed scores a long touchdown off a designed play

CARSON:

Michael Thomas records his first touchdown of the season

The Saints offensive line notably improves and only allows two sacks on Winston

The Buccaneers force two or more turnovers against the Saints

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.