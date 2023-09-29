Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Bucs Bold Predictions

Week 3 was not a good one with the New Orleans Saints losing their first game of the season by just one point to Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Adding insult to injury is QB Derek Carr suffered an AC sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder, which has kept him out of practice all week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game also having gotten served their first loss of the season on MNF by the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s an NFC South showdown in Caesars Superdome this week so let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- Jameis Winston throws for over 300 yards and 2 TDs
- Rashid Shaheed gets over 100 total yards
- Defense has a big game, gets 3 sacks and 2 turnovers
LUKE H:
- Michael Thomas has 100 yards
- Defense holds TB to 10 points or less
- Alvin Kamara finds the endzone twice
KYLE:
- The offense has their best game of the season
- Michael Thomas has 8 receptions and a touchdown
- Jordan Howden gets his first career interception
HAYDEN:
- No interceptions are thrown by either QB
- Alvin Kamara scores a 70+ yard TD
- Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore don’t get into a fight
GREGORY:
- Low scoring, hard hitting game
- Jameis Winston throws zero interceptions
- Rashid Shaheed scores a long touchdown off a designed play
CARSON:
- Michael Thomas records his first touchdown of the season
- The Saints offensive line notably improves and only allows two sacks on Winston
- The Buccaneers force two or more turnovers against the Saints
