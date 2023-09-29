5 biggest questions before Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay

The New Orleans Saints were a quarter away from 3-0, instead, they are 2-1 and have a large question mark at QB with Derek Carr temporarily sidelined. The NFC South went 0-4 in week three and now there is a three-way tie for first place in the division. Saints and Bucs meet in week four which will have big implications on the NFC South.

When will Derek Carr return?

If it was up to him, he would be playing this week, but the Saints are going to take their time with him and put him in when there is no risk of re-injury. Pain-wise it seems Carr is getting better fast; I’d expect him to miss 1-3 weeks.

Who’s to blame for the Offensive Line struggles?

There are a lot of people to blame. No offensive linemen have played all that well, the play calling around them hasn’t benefited them and Doug Marrone hasn’t done much to address issues so far. It needs to improve, now.

Can Jameis Winston have a revenge game?

With a week of preparation, he will need to look better than last week. This is set up to be a storybook ending for Jameis. Playing the team who got rid of him and injured him in his chance to become a full-time starter. He will have his chance for revenge this week against another former first-overall pick.

Can Alvin Kamara’s return help fix offensive inconsistency?

100% will help. Kamara will add a rhythm to the offense that we haven’t seen yet this season. They will NEED to involve AK in the passing game early and often, especially with the Tampa Bay pass rush. AK has had so much success against the Buccaneers in his career, they will need to ride AK in his first game back.

Will the Saints sign a free-agent offensive lineman?

The Saints cut Trequan Smith and cleared some cap space, they should 100% take a run at La’el Collins. He is a veteran starter who was injured and got beat out with the Bengals. The Saints haven’t been shy to add hometown players and they badly need a reunion with Collins. He will at value to the depth and starting ability.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel