Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we ran our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the team. After Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, only 37% of voters feel that the team is headed in the right direction. This is a huge dip from last week’s poll results of 80% but given the fact the team not only lost the game but also lost Derek Carr in the 3rd quarter to a shoulder injury, you can understand why some confidence has been shaken.

Fortunately, Carr’s injury is just an AC sprain which is not serious, and he is considered “week to week”. Luckily, Saints backup QB Jameis Winston is more than capable of filling in, if Carr cannot play this week.

The New Orleans Saints return home this week to Caesars Superdome to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. If the Saints can get back into the win column this week, I think it will be an instant confidence boost to fans.

