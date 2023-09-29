Fleur-de-Links, September 29: Week 4 is already upon us

Can Week 4 continue the hype that Week 3 set? The CSC staff gives you their NFL picks for the weekend.

Nothing different for the New Orleans Saints for Thursday’s report as they continue to wait on a decision for QB Derek Carr.

Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston are similar in a lot of ways. If it comes down to it, who will lead their team to victory inside the Casears Superdome?

Derek Carr was asked about his availability for this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His answer about his ability to play well if he decides to take the field was very direct.

Players that I did not see during today’s open portion of #Saints practice:



CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

RG Cesar Ruiz (concussion)



Carr again present but not participating.



Foster Moreau, Jimmy Graham and Ryan Ramczyk were back. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 28, 2023

The #Saints and Buccaneers renew a recently contentious rivalry, with pay-per-view worthy matchups between the New Orleans defense and Tampa Bay offense. -via @SaintsNewshttps://t.co/oglLwNdx55 — Bob Rose (@bobbyr2613) September 28, 2023