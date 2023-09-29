 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 29: Week 4 is already upon us

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL Picks-Canal St Chronicles

Can Week 4 continue the hype that Week 3 set? The CSC staff gives you their NFL picks for the weekend.

Thursday injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Nothing different for the New Orleans Saints for Thursday’s report as they continue to wait on a decision for QB Derek Carr.

Saints-Bucs features similar QBs-AP News

Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston are similar in a lot of ways. If it comes down to it, who will lead their team to victory inside the Casears Superdome?

“If I'm out there, I'm good”-ESPN

Derek Carr was asked about his availability for this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His answer about his ability to play well if he decides to take the field was very direct.

