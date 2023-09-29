Saints vs. Buccaneers props and best bets

The NFC South contention begins anew on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. These two teams have a storied rivalry, especially in the last several years. Both defenses seemingly play very well in these matchups with just a handful of plays deciding games. Baker Mayfield is in store for a very loud crowd and defense ready to avenge last week’s tough loss. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints vs Buccaneers week 4 best bets.

NFL Week 3 Saints vs Buccaneers best bets

Saints game line -1.5(-160)

So far this season, these two teams are playing pretty equitably. The Saints have a point differential of just +3 while the Bucs sit at -1. Tampa Bay has outscored the Saints by a full touchdown so far this season while the Saints have allowed a full touchdown less on defense. The Saints being at home leans the game line towards them as well. This game should be low scoring and very close. Currently, the Saints are favored by a full field goal but with Jameis Winston under center, it is hard to be optimistic for the Saints to cover. Tease the line down a little but still taking the home team.

Mike Evans under 59.5 receiving yards(-130)

Someone needs to inform Mike Evans that his father is coming home. If Evans leaves the NFC South after this season, the battles between he and Marshon Lattimore will be sorely missed. These two have been battling each other for years and this might be one of the last times. Expect Lattimore to know that fact, which should motivate him to play his best in front of the home crowd. This line seems far too high, especially with the way this secondary has been playing. Chris Godwin is likely in store for a big game, but Evans will once again find himself having to earn every inch, and definitely not 60 yards, against Lattimore.

Alvin Kamara over 52.5 rushing yards(-105)

In a relief to the Saints rushing game is the return of Alvin Kamara. Kamara’s skillset and quickness should help the Saints offensive line, which has struggled mightily so far this season. Another big help to the Saints and Kamara is the injuries for the Buccaneers. Vita Vea looks like he will be missing from the Bucs defensive line, which is a huge loss. Vea is a gamechanger in the middle of that line and without him, the Bucs are vulnerable. To keep Jameis Winston from having to throw a lot while also letting Kamara’s fresh legs work, expect the Saints to feed Kamara early and often. Alvin Kamara goes over 53 rushing yards against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

Long shot of the game

Michael Thomas anytime TD scorer(+240)

This line for Michael Thomas seems too high going into this game. With Jameis Winston at quarterback, the offensive plays are going to be quick first reads. Winston is best when he can drop back and immediately get the ball out and no one is better on this Saints team at catching those passes than Thomas. In his few throws after Derek Carr’s injury, Winston looked at Thomas often. With an average depth of target far under other wide receivers, and a bad offensive line that demands quick releases, Thomas might see double-digit balls this Sunday. Expect a big game from Thomas and one in which he should be able to find the end zone against a division rival.

