Final Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints have finished up their final practice before their matchup on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three players did not participate in Friday’s practice and have been ruled out. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, quarterback Derek Carr was limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable.
The Buccaneers downgraded cornerback Carlton Davis to limited while nose tackle Vita Vea was upgraded to limited and both are questionable.
Limited Participation
QB Derek Carr (Shoulder) Questionable
TE Foster Moreau (Ankle) Questionable
Did Not Participate
S Jordan Howden (Finger) OUT
G Cesar Ruiz (Concussion) OUT
CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)
OUT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Limited Participation
CB Carlton Davis (Toe) Questionable
LB Devin White (Foot) Questionable
NT Vita Vea (Pectoral) Questionable
Did Not Participate
LB SirVocea Dennis (Hamstring) OUT
DL Calijah Kancey (Calf) OUT
CB Derrick Pitts (Hamstring) OUT
CB Jamel Dean (Neck/Shoulder) OUT
