Final Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints have finished up their final practice before their matchup on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three players did not participate in Friday’s practice and have been ruled out. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, quarterback Derek Carr was limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable.

The Buccaneers downgraded cornerback Carlton Davis to limited while nose tackle Vita Vea was upgraded to limited and both are questionable.

Limited Participation

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder) Questionable

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle) Questionable

Did Not Participate

S Jordan Howden (Finger) OUT

G Cesar Ruiz (Concussion) OUT

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

OUT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Limited Participation

CB Carlton Davis (Toe) Questionable

LB Devin White (Foot) Questionable

NT Vita Vea (Pectoral) Questionable

Did Not Participate

LB SirVocea Dennis (Hamstring) OUT

DL Calijah Kancey (Calf) OUT

CB Derrick Pitts (Hamstring) OUT

CB Jamel Dean (Neck/Shoulder) OUT

