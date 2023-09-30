Prospects to Watch: Two top offensive lineman to play each other this weekend

Let’s face it, the New Orleans Saints have struggled to draft elite offensive line talent over the past decade.

Is drafting another rookie at guard or tackle the right move for GM Mickey Loomis? It’s tough to say. However, the 2024 NFL Draft will have some fantastic options to choose from.

Luckily for us, two of the top offensive line prospects will be playing each other this weekend. Notre Dame Tackle Joe Alt and Duke Tackle Graham Barton are two of the country’s best linemen and have been proving it so far this season.

Joe Alt is coming off of a fantastic 2022 where he started all twelve games at left tackle as a sophomore. He’s been a very consistent presence on the Irish front line and is an absolute unit at 6’7, 317 pounds. He’s an AP All-American for a reason and the Saints would be very fortunate to snag a generational talent like Alt.

Graham Barton exploded onto the scene in 2022 as one of the country’s best tackles. He was the anchor on a stellar offensive line that allowed the least number of sacks in the ACC. He’s a well-balanced talent in both pass and run blocking. Alt was given an 85.0 grade in both pass and run blocking, the only Power Five lineman to do so.

The Saints have struggled to find the right fit at the left tackle position. Currently, the LT position is covered by Trevor Penning and Landon Young. Both players have clearly struggled this season. Although Penning missed his first season due to injury and needs time to adapt, the Saints need to quickly build their O-line in a cost-effective manner.

Eric McCoy

2nd Rd

5 year, $60M



Ryan Ramczyk

1st Rd

5 year, $96M



Ceasar Ruiz

1st rd

4 year, 40M



Andus Peat

1st rd

5 year, 57M



Trevor Penning

1st Rd + more (via trade) pic.twitter.com/qtyIxjFBq5 — Ryan (@datboywolf) September 26, 2023

Another offensive line unit to watch for this season is the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have two top-ten offensive line talents in Amarius Mims and Sedrick Van Pran. They play Auburn this weekend in what should be an interesting SEC matchup.

