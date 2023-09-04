Saints super-fan Jimmy Buffett passes at 76

The staff at CSC mourn the loss of New Orleans Saints super-fan, and lifestyle icon, Jimmy Buffett. The Pascagoula, Mississippi native was a fixture for the Saints, often donning the black and gold on the Saints sidelines. Buffett is often associated with the Florida lifestyle, even writing a song for the Miami Dolphins, but he was a diehard Saints fan. Buffett’s presence can be seen in everything from music, cruise lines, restaurants, and lifestyle. The Saints fanbase and Canal Street Chronicles staff reflect on the passing of Saints super-fan and icon, Jimmy Buffett.

Saints super-fan Jimmy Buffett dead at 76

One of the biggest icons in music and lifestyle has sadly passed away. Buffett was a literal lifelong Saints fan, as he was in attendance for the first ever Saints game in Tulane Stadium in 1967. After graduating from University of Southern Mississippi in 1969, Buffett moved to New Orleans where he began playing music publicly at every opportunity, including street performances. Buffett would then move to Nashville where his music career would explode. This led to books, roles in film, and the ascension to the icon he was right up until his passing on September 1st, 2023.

Often seen on the Saints sideline, it was Buffett’s protest of the infamous Saints and Los Angeles Rams no-call that will live forever. A protest was organized in New Orleans after the game. In typical Jimmy Buffett fashion and never one to miss a party, he stole the show with his performance of a blind NFL referee. Lending assistance were members of the Saintsations cheer squad. Buffett was a Saints fan that was present for the highs and lows, even being on the sidelines as the Saints defeated the Minnesota Vikings to make their first Super Bowl.

Saints fans mourn the loss of the icon Jimmy Buffett, dead at 76.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel