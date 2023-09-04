Saints open as early favorites against Titans

The 2023 NFL season is finally here, and the New Orleans Saints (0-0) will open their season at home in Caesars Superdome against the Tennessee Titans (0-0)

Currently, the Saints are favored by 3 points against the Titans according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Looking back at all the moves the Saints made during the offseason, starting with the signing of Derek Carr, some really solid picks in this year’s NFL Draft and after evaluating their preseason performance, it’s not hard to see why the Saints are the favorites going into this game. There is a lot of excitement surrounding this team and rightful so. The Superdome will be packed with over 70,000 Saints fans on Sunday for another sold out season and it should be a good one.

The journey to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII starts now!

