Fleur-de-Links, September 4: Week 1 begins for the Saints

The third-round draft pick from TCU is battling with an injury heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

The fifth-year receiver underwent surgery for a groin injury and is likely to miss the first game of the 2023 season.

The New Orleans Saints have a ton of talent, but could Chris Olave be on his way to the Pro Bowl?

The Saints signed a familiar face back to the roster while also adding even more depth to a position of need.

One of yacht rock’s greatest and a Saints superfan passed away over the weekend at the age of 76.

"It's only half past twelve but I don't care



It's five o'clock somewhere!"



Raise a toast to Jimmy Buffett today ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/g9d9d51wJj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023