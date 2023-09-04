 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 4: Week 1 begins for the Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Kendre Miller battling hamstring injury-Canal St Chronicles

The third-round draft pick from TCU is battling with an injury heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Tre’Quan Smith has surgery on groin-Canal St Chronicles

The fifth-year receiver underwent surgery for a groin injury and is likely to miss the first game of the 2023 season.

Who is the Saints’ next Pro Bowler?-Saints News Network

The New Orleans Saints have a ton of talent, but could Chris Olave be on his way to the Pro Bowl?

Saints make changes to practice squad-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints signed a familiar face back to the roster while also adding even more depth to a position of need.

Saints fan Jimmy Buffett dies-Saints News Network

One of yacht rock’s greatest and a Saints superfan passed away over the weekend at the age of 76.

