Saints announce two changes to their roster

As we get closer and closer to the regular season, you will see teams make moves to solidify their rosters. The New Orleans Saints announced on Monday that they have signed tight end ﻿Tommy Hudson to their practice squad. On top of that signing, the Saints have terminated the practice squad contract of offensive lineman Mark Evans II.

Tommy Hudson

Hudson attended Arizona State for four years, recording 25 career receptions for 205 yards in 40 games with 26 starts. In 2020, he signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, playing in five games in 2021 after spending his rookie season on their practice squad. In 2022, he spent three weeks on the Titans active roster before moving on to the Denver Broncos in the 2023 preseason.

