Should the Saints draft LSU star Malik Nabers?

College football is here! Every week at Canal Street Chronicles, we’re going to give you college prospects you should be looking at. Today we’re going to stay in the state of Louisiana and talk about LSU stud Malik Nabers.

How will Malik Nabers fare at the combine?

Nabers measures in at 6ft and 200 lbs. The junior may not be the biggest receiver on the field, but he plays bigger for his size. I expect him to run pretty decently in the 40-yard dash. Expect somewhere in the 4.45-4.50 range. He’ll also test pretty well in the vertical jump category. Nabers has flashed his ability to jump up and catch balls over his head. Where he will lose points is his size and weight, but we’ve seen plenty of slender WRs succeed in the league.

What type of production has Nabers had in his career?

The former four-star recruit exploded last year. He caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards and 3 TDs. This was first in receptions in the SEC and second in receiving yards. I expect him to do more of the same this season at LSU.

What type of player is Nabers?

Nabers is a solid athlete who uses his speed and contested catch ability to cause havoc on defenses. His jumping ability allows him to get up and make ridiculous catches. He has excellent ball-tracking abilities and body control. I wouldn’t say he is an elite route runner, but he ran some routes very crisply. Overall, Nabers is a guy with an elite catch radius that plays way bigger than his size.

Where I’d like to see him improve

One of the main areas I’d like to see Nabers improve is his blocking. He looked pretty average as a blocker and sometimes even disinterested. I’d also like to see him have crisper cuts and releases in the shorter area of the field.

