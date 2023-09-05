The next generation of stars: Who are the Saints breakout rookies of 2023?

As we approach the start of the NFL 2023 regular season, a lot of rookies are set to attempt make their mark on teams across the league. The New Orleans Saints have announced their 53-man roster that includes nine total rookies, all seven from this year’s draft class plus two undrafted rookies in kicker Blake Grupe and punter Lou Hedley.

The decision to keep nine rookies on the roster is a sign of the Saints’ commitment to rebuilding a solid and younger team for the future of the Saints organization. The team is coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, and they are looking to get more athletic on both sides of the ball. Saints head coach Dennis Allen is moving the chess pieces around to make team more efficient to win games.

The rookies will have a chance to make an impact on the Saints’ offense and defense this season. The Saints’ 53-man roster is still subject to change, as teams can make waiver claims and trades up until the start of the regular season. We have already seen some major shifting in the roster in the past days. However, the selection of nine rookies is a clear indication that the Saints are looking to the future.

So, which rookie do you think will push hard for a starting spot and which rookie do you think will have impactful season for 2023-24? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

