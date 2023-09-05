State of the NFC South: Week 1

The start of the 2023 NFL season is just days away! Today, we will take a look at the Week 1 matchup for every NFC South team.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons start the year with a divisional opponent taking on the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons are a ground-and-pound team that is led by Bijan Robinson. The University of Texas product will make his long-awaited debut in this divisional clash.

The biggest wild card on the Falcons has to be TE Kyle Pitts. He had a phenomenal rookie year becoming the second rookie TE ever to have 1,000 receiving yards. However, his sophomore campaign was quite disappointing as he dealt with injuries and didn’t produce.

The Falcons will be an interesting team this year, and I think they’ll take the win in Week 1.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers of course, take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers have a new signal caller in Bryce Young. The number one overall pick in this year’s draft will look to build on his successful college career.

While Bryce Young is extremely talented this Panthers offense leaves much to be desired. The WRs on the team leave a lot to be desired in D.J. Chark, Adam Thielen, and Terrance Marshall. I do like Jonathan Mingo and wouldn’t be surprised to see him the team WR1 after a few weeks.

The Panthers have two studs on defense in Brian Burns and Jaycee Horn. If these two can do what they do best, the team could beat the Falcons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers take on the Minnesota Vikings this week. The Buccaneers are in a weird spot after losing NFL legend Tom Brady. They still have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but the team has massive holes.

The Vikings have one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. The problem is that they have one of the worst defenses in the league. Tampa will have to exploit Minnesota’s defense if they want a shot at beating them.

Overall, I think the Vikings explosive offense is too much for the Buccaneers, and they’ll start the year 1-0.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints will be taking on the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are a rebuilding team that the Saints should beat easily. However, the Saints have had some Week 1 blunders before. The team is 21-35 all-time, opening up the season.

On paper, the Titans may not be the best team; the Saints must go in and take care of business immediately.

The biggest storyline for the Saints has to be new QB Derek Carr. It will be very interesting to see who he uses and has chemistry early on with.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel