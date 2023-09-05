Fleur-de-Links, September 5: Saints name captains for 2023

Saints name team captains-NBC Sports
Seven players were named team captains, including Derek Carr, Demario Davis, and others. But there was one notable name left out.
Taysom Hill now listed as QB-Saints Wire
The official Week 1 roster was released and Hill was named as a QB for the New Orleans Saints. The NFL released a statement regarding a third QB.
Keys to Victory: Saints vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles
Week 1 is days away. Here’s what the Saints will need to do to start the season 1-0.
Players to Watch: Saints vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s three players to keep an eye on this weekend inside the Caesars Superdome.
Saints make two roster changes-Canal St Chronicles
New Orleans brings in a former Titans tight end and removed an offensive lineman from the practice squad.
#Titans at #Saints— Announcer Schedules (@announcerskeds) September 4, 2023
NFL Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 10
1 pm ET/12 pm CT
CBS@ChrisLewisTweet (pbp), @JasonMcCourty (analyst), @RossTuckerNFL (analyst) & @AmandaGuerraCBS (reporter) #NFL #NFLWeekOne pic.twitter.com/tneIHyO6ru
Nightmare scenarios for the #Saints Week 1 ranked:— Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 4, 2023
1. Lattimore gives it a go, re-aggravates knee injury
2. Tyjae Spears has big game in Superdome while Kendre Miller sits in street clothes
3. Blake Grupe has bad field goal miss while Lutz has good day in Denver
