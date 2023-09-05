 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 5: Saints name captains for 2023

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: 2023 Season Player Headshots Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints name team captains-NBC Sports

Seven players were named team captains, including Derek Carr, Demario Davis, and others. But there was one notable name left out.

Taysom Hill now listed as QB-Saints Wire

The official Week 1 roster was released and Hill was named as a QB for the New Orleans Saints. The NFL released a statement regarding a third QB.

Keys to Victory: Saints vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles

Week 1 is days away. Here’s what the Saints will need to do to start the season 1-0.

Players to Watch: Saints vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s three players to keep an eye on this weekend inside the Caesars Superdome.

Saints make two roster changes-Canal St Chronicles

New Orleans brings in a former Titans tight end and removed an offensive lineman from the practice squad.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...