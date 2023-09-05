 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints name their 2023 team captains

7 players were selected on Monday night.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Monday night, the New Orleans Saints held their annual captain's dinner where they named seven players as this year’s team captains according to Jeff Duncan with NOLA.com.

The 7 captains were elected in a vote by their peers and include Derek Carr and Erik McCoy on offense, Demario Davis, Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu on defense and J.T. Gray and Zach Wood on special teams.

The captains will be recognized by a capital “C” patch on the front of their game day jerseys and will represent the Saints during the pregame coin toss.

