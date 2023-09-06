Wednesday’s Saints vs. Titans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will start off Week 1 at home against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams resumed practice on Wednesday.

Listed below are the players who were limited or did not participate in the Saints’ first practice.

New Orleans Saints:

Did Not Participate

WR Tre’Quan Smith (Groin)

S J.T. Gray (Shoulder)

RB Kendre Miller (Knee)

Limited Participation

CB Marshon Lattimore (Knee)

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Rest)

TE Jimmy Graham (Rest)

Tennessee Titans:

Limited Participation

CB Tre Avery (Hamstring)

LB Harold Landry (Abdomen)

T Dillon Radunz (Knee)

Full Participation

WR Treylon Burks (Knee)

LB Arden Key (Calf)

QB Will Levis (Quadricep)

