If the Saints win/lose against the Titans

After a long off season and a successful preseason, it’s time for the New Orleans Saints to kick it into high gear and begin their journey through the 2023 NFL season. On Sunday, the Saints will host the Tennessee Titans as they hope to start the season 1-0.

If the Saints win:

Starting the 2023 campaign off with a victory would be a statement for a Saints team that’s gone through a few changes in the off season. The first few weeks of the schedule have the Saints against some teams that are either in rebuild or without consistent talent in key positions. If the Saints can not only come out of week one with a win, but start to rack up easier wins when they can over the next few weeks, it will create a little wiggle room for New Orleans in case things get rocky down the road.

First things first: the Saints should focus on coming out on top against the Titans, which is very doable for this team.

If the Saints lose:

Although victory would be the desired outcome for New Orleans, a loss here could also be a possibility for the Saints, Being that this is game outside of both the division and the conference, the Saints won’t have much to worry about if a loss occurs. There is a long season ahead, so starting off 0-1 is a situation that the Saints can easily bounce back from. However, this is not the goal. The Saints need to handle business against an inferior team and rack up the easy wins while they have the chance to.

