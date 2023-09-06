Saints Super Bowl odds: Week 1

The New Orleans Saints enter the start of the 2023 season in the middle of the pack as far as Super Bowl odds go. The good news however is that they currently have the best odds in their division by far, and rank 6th among NFC teams. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds headed into this season, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

16. New Orleans Saints: +4000

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +600

2. Philadelphia Eagles: +800

3. Buffalo Bills: +900

4. Cincinnati Bengals: +1000

5. San Francisco 49ers: +1000

6. Dallas Cowboys: +1300

7. Baltimore Ravens: +1800

8. Detroit Lions: +2100

9. Los Angeles Chargers: +2100

10. Miami Dolphins: +2100

20. Atlanta Falcons: +5500

23. Carolina Panthers: +6000

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7500

