 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 6: Taysom Hill named a QB for Week 1

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints change Taysom Hill’s position-Yahoo Sports

The New Orleans Saints have made Taysom Hill a quarterback ahead of the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Saints Breakout Rookies-Canal St Chronicles

With the season days away, here’s a breakdown of what rookies to watch for the Black and Gold.

Should the Saints draft Malik Nabers-Canal St Chronicles

The LSU star and Lafayette native could add an extra layer to the Saints’ wideout group.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

The CSC Staff takes a look at the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...