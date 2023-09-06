Fleur-de-Links, September 6: Taysom Hill named a QB for Week 1

Saints change Taysom Hill’s position-Yahoo Sports
The New Orleans Saints have made Taysom Hill a quarterback ahead of the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
#TaysomHill is BACK at QB!@MattMoscona explains why this could help #Saints with the new emergency QB rule.— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) September 6, 2023
Do you think the Saints made the right decision with @T_Hill4? pic.twitter.com/8B2bKsdxTO
Thankfully @ShariefWDSU came to play in the #Saints media flag football game today...because I was a net negative for our team ♂️ https://t.co/ZsBExBF5SR pic.twitter.com/5xnl9DloaP— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) September 5, 2023
#Saints unofficial depth chart to kick off Week 1.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 5, 2023
Starting LG looks to still be in the air.
Taysom listed as the third QB, though that doesn’t specifically make him “QB3”.
D’Marco Jackson spent a lot of time off-ball this off-season, now at SAM.
CB lineup as expected. pic.twitter.com/jZFk5xHIfv
