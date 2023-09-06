Saints players make number changes prior to start of Week 1

The 2023 NFL season is about to kick off, and there is a lot of excitement around the league. As we set forth with new players and roster changes, there is a lot that goes into who represents their position and with what jersey number. With the additions of Jamaal Williams, Jake Haener and roster cuts and releases such as former kicker Wil Lutz, the New Orleans Saints have made a few jersey changes and adjustments.

Here are the 8 players who have a jersey switch for the 2023-2024 NFL season.

RB Jamaal Williams: WAS #30 —-> NOW #21

QB Jake Haener: WAS #14—-> NOW #3

WR Lynn Bowden (PS): WAS #84 —-> NOW #5

LB Jaylon Smith (PS): WAS #59 —-> NOW #54

DE Niko Lalos (PS): WAS #54 —-> NOW #57

TE Foster Moreau: WAS #82 —-> NOW #89

RB Jordan Mims (PS): #37

TE Tommy Hudson (PS): #89

