Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended by the NFL for 6 games

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Statement from the NFL:https://t.co/5hsCdgL7aO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 6, 2023

Haener released a statement regarding his suspension via his personal Twitter/X account:

Haener was selected by the Saints in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft and played in all three preseason games. With this suspension, he will not be able to eligible to return to the Saints active roster until Monday, October 16th. Taysom Hill is currently listed as the third quarterback on the Saints depth chart.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel