Important quotes during Week 1: Saints vs. Titans

The New Orleans Saints will start the 2023 regular season at home in Caesars Superdome taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Let’s take a look at some important quotes leading up to their Week 1 matchup:

Dennis Allen was asked about Kendre Miller not playing on Sunday: "I wouldn't make any assumptions." — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) September 4, 2023

"I'll pick my guys over anybody."



Chris Olave talks to @JohnDeShazier after Monday's practice pic.twitter.com/iLOpjuPcPZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 4, 2023

Revenge, how I show my anger, my facial expression ain’t changin’ pic.twitter.com/T3r2txM3xm — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 6, 2023

“Outside of winning a Super Bowl, it’s probably up there. … It’s a great responsibility (being) somebody my teammates can count on to represent them.” — Tyrann Mathieu on being named one of 7 Saints team captains by teammates. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 6, 2023

"As a team, I feel like we're close, really united. Same purpose. Same mindset."



Carr on the locker room going into week 1 pic.twitter.com/vgykbLM5Sa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 6, 2023

