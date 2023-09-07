CSC Staff Picks Week 1: Saints expected to start off hot along with many others

The wait is finally over. The NFL regular season is officially upon us which means we get the pleasure to make our weekly game picks here at Canal Street Chronicles.

For the New Orleans Saints (-3), the entire staff agrees that they will take care of business in week one against the Tennessee Titans (+3). The other matchups that were unanimous were the Baltimore Ravens (-10) over the Houston Texans (+10), the Minnesota Vikings (-6) over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6), the Jacksonville Jaguars (-5) over the Indianapolis Colts (+5), the Washington Commanders (-7) over the Arizona Cardinals (+7), (I accidentally chose Arizona, oops), the Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) over the Los Angeles Rams (+5.5) and the Chicago Bears (-1) over the Green Bay Packers (+1).

Much of these picks come down to stability at the quarterback position as always. Houston and Indianapolis are starting their two first round picks for the first time in rookies C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. The Green Bay Packers are walking into this season with what FEELS like a rookie quarterback in Jordan Love as well. Arizona is dealing with an injured Kyler Murray at the moment which puts Josh Dobbs under center and Baker Mayfield will have his first start as a Buccaneer after backing up for much of last year. The only two certain things at quarterback for those groups of teams are Matt Stafford and Ryan Tannehill who had equally down years this past season. These are the main reasons why the staff is in agreement on those games.

When it comes to the other games, it gets a little interesting. Many of the games are very similar talent wise which makes it hard to choose. There are also some divisional games that have the ability to go either way, such as the Buffalo Bills vs. the New York Jets as well as the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants. Seeing the potential of the Jets and Giants from the flashes last season and some of the moves they made this year, it doesn’t surprise me to see a couple of lone wolf picks in those games.

Be on the lookout for our staff picks weekly as the season goes on. We’ll look to add a lucky CSC reader to get his or hers picks in the following weeks to come.

Football is officially back...

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.