Fleur-de-Links, September 7: Jake Haener suspended 6 games

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints news.

NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Haener suspended-Canal St Chronicles

The rookie QB from Fresno State was suspended for the first six games of the season Wednesday for violating the league’s PED policy.

Saints Injury Report-New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints unveiled their first injury report of the 2023 regular season before their game with the Tennessee Titans.

Saints change jersey numbers-Canal St Chronicles

Several Saints players made changes to their jersey number, including the aforementioned Haener.

Saints O vs. Titans D-Canal St Chronicles

This will be such a great matchup to watch, with Derek Carr facing off against a good defense with the Titans.

If the Saints win/lose vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s a breakdown of what could happen depending on the outcome of Sunday’s game.

