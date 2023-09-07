Fleur-de-Links, September 7: Jake Haener suspended 6 games

Jake Haener suspended-Canal St Chronicles
The rookie QB from Fresno State was suspended for the first six games of the season Wednesday for violating the league’s PED policy.
Saints Injury Report-New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints unveiled their first injury report of the 2023 regular season before their game with the Tennessee Titans.
Saints change jersey numbers-Canal St Chronicles
Several Saints players made changes to their jersey number, including the aforementioned Haener.
Saints O vs. Titans D-Canal St Chronicles
This will be such a great matchup to watch, with Derek Carr facing off against a good defense with the Titans.
If the Saints win/lose vs Titans-Canal St Chronicles
Here’s a breakdown of what could happen depending on the outcome of Sunday’s game.
2023 #Saints Captains pic.twitter.com/Q0XofH3diM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 6, 2023
Jake Haener SUSPENDED for PED’s@MattMoscona explains why he does NOT believe the PED suspension is for steroids— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) September 6, 2023
Why do you think Haener was suspended from #Saints? pic.twitter.com/zeXMfvHYMy
Most likely to... #Saints | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/QZFUg6pDsa— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 6, 2023
