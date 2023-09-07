 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday’s Saints vs. Titans Injury Report

Today’s injury report for Week 1 against the Titans has been released.

By Kyle Besson
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tennessee Titans in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Below is Thursday’s injury report.

New Orleans Saints:

Did Not Participate

Tre’Quan Smith (Groin)

J.T. Gray (Shoulder)

Kendre Miller (Hamstring)

Full Participation

Marshon Lattimore (Knee)

Ryan Ramcyzk (Rest)

Jimmy Graham (Rest)

Tennessee Titans:

Limited Participation

Tre Avery (Hamstring)

Harold Landry (Abdomen)

Dillon Radunz (Knee)

DeAndre Hopkins (Rest)

Trevon Wesco (Rest)

Full Participation

Treylon Burks (Knee)

Arden Key (Calf)

Will Levis (Quadricep)

