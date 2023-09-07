Thursday’s Saints vs. Titans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tennessee Titans in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Below is Thursday’s injury report.

New Orleans Saints:

Did Not Participate

Tre’Quan Smith (Groin)

J.T. Gray (Shoulder)

Kendre Miller (Hamstring)

Full Participation

Marshon Lattimore (Knee)

Ryan Ramcyzk (Rest)

Jimmy Graham (Rest)

Tennessee Titans:

Limited Participation

Tre Avery (Hamstring)

Harold Landry (Abdomen)

Dillon Radunz (Knee)

DeAndre Hopkins (Rest)

Trevon Wesco (Rest)

Full Participation

Treylon Burks (Knee)

Arden Key (Calf)

Will Levis (Quadricep)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel