Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Titans Bold Predictions

We made it! Week 1 of the 2023 regular season is finally here! The New Orleans Saints will open the season at home in Caesars Superdome against the Tennessee Titans at 12 noon CT.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

Jamaal Williams rushes for over 100 yards and 2 TD’s.

The Saints defense holds Derrick Henry to under 100 yards.

Saints win by at least 7 and start the season 1-0

LUKE H:

Blake Grupe hits 50+ yard FG.

Chris Olave puts the league on notice with a 60-yard TD from Carr.

Payton Turner records at least one sack.

CARSON:

Bryan Bresee records his first career sack

Both teams throw an interception

Derek Carr throws for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns

KYLE:

Derek Carr and the Saints offense score on their first two possessions

Alontae Taylor gets an interception in the slot.

The defense holds Ryan Tannehill to under 150 yards passing.

JONNY:

Derek Carr throws for over 300 yards.

Michael Thomas will catch a TD.

The TE room accumulates over 100+ yards.

GREGORY:

Rushing attack gets off to bad start

Derek Carr throws three touchdowns

Juwan Johnson breakout game, catches two TDs

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.