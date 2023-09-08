New Orleans Saints: Social media reactions

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Jake Haener Suspension:

The NFL has suspended #Saints 4th-round rookie QB Jake Haener for the first 6 games of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/jmkQJJfvPw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2023

My honest reaction to the Jake Haener suspension: pic.twitter.com/wbcG7EiGnP — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 6, 2023

First Injury Report:

Kendre Miller, Tre’Quan Smith and JT Gray did not practice pic.twitter.com/4x5Ij71GUt — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 6, 2023

This is the shortest injury list I’ve ever seen us have in the past 3 years — SAINTS.COUNTRY (@Saints_Country) September 6, 2023

these sheets give me ptsd nick — hunter (@hxnters550) September 6, 2023

Kendre Miller Injury:

Kendre Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Dennis Allen. No timetable and indication for Week 1. Injury reports will drop next week starting Wednesday. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 31, 2023

Man he’s injury prone but he’s so good tho — 5 ️ (@JahsHavinn) August 31, 2023

Things may change but it’s not looking good for Kendre Miller’s availability this week. I would anticipate a big Jamaal Williams game backed up by Kirk Merritt with Tony Jones Jr. activated from the practice squad. — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) September 6, 2023

Tre’Quan Smith, Kendre Miller, J.T. Gray, Ryan Ramczyk, Jimmy Graham and Lynn Bowden Jr. were among those not spotted at the open portion of Saints practice on Wednesday — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) September 6, 2023

Saints Hype Video:

Welp…we’re officially winning it all. The vibe check is fire. #whodat — srburris (@srburris) September 8, 2023

Absolute chills watching this! We are winning the Super Bowl. I have no doubt



Excellent work by @DougTatum’s team here https://t.co/9pFezYibFk — The Saints, the City, and Me (@SaintsCityMe) September 8, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.