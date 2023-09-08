New Orleans Saints: Three rookies to watch for

The long wait is over! Saints football will be back on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints will be taking on the Tennessee Titans. This also means we’ll see the debut of our Saints rookies. That said, let’s look at some of the rookies to watch for this week.

Rookie to watch for: Jordan Howden

The Saints drafted Jordan Howden in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The University of Minnesota product is a versatile safety that can fly around the field. Howden’s ability to line up all over the field is his biggest asset. He took snaps in the box, FS, and the slot.

Howden may not be an every-down defender this opening game, but he could be coming on certain plays and spots. I think he could also be a key piece on special teams. He could play the gunner role.

Rookie to watch for: A.T. Perry

With Kendre Miller injured, there weren’t many offensive rookies to choose from this week. However, Perry is a talented receiver who flashed his potential in the preseason. Perry will likely not play a ton of snaps in week one but could have a catch or two.

Rookie to watch for: Blake Grupe

The New Orleans Saints shocked NFL fans when they traded long-time kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos. The Saints have the utmost confidence in rookie kick erBlake Grupe. The 24-year-old will need to perform well right away now.

Grupe looked good in the preseason and will look to build off that. It will be interesting to see where the Saints might have him kick from in week one.

