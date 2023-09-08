5 Questions before Week 1 vs. the Titans

SAINTS FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! We finally made it, and the New Orleans Saints play a meaningful game this weekend. Here are the biggest questions before the season opener vs the Tennessee Titans.

How high can expectations be for the offense?

Expectations should be through the roof. After last season, the Saints should expect to be better in every single area. They improved and got healthy at each position and made needed changes to the OL and QB. The expectation is that the Saints offense is among the best in the NFC.

Will we see a new look Dennis Allen staff finally take over?

Dennis Allen has his own staff and his own players; he is doing it all his way this year. If he has success this year it will be because he did it his way. If he regresses again then there will be big questions surrounding him. Hopes are high for DA in this new-look Saints team.

How good will the offensive line and run game be?

This may be the biggest question, the Saints didn’t have much success at all last year running the ball, and not a ton changed. What is going to be important is the health of the OL moving forward and how James Hurst looks at LG. There is no question Kamara looked like he had some new juice in the preseason, but they will be without him and potentially Kendre Miller. Expect Jamaal Williams to carry the load on Sunday.

Will Derek Carr be able to start off fast?

He will have to. His final year with the Raiders was lackluster and Jarrett Stidham stepped in at the end for Carr and looked pretty good. Carr has a lot of people to prove wrong and if that one drive we saw in the preseason is the offense we see on Sunday, then this is a dangerous team.

Can the Saints slow down Derek Henry?

The Saints always seem to start out slow and getting one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL in Week 1 is scary. The Saints somehow have never faced off against Derek Henry, so hopefully they can slow him down in their first meeting.

