SB Nation Reacts Results: Who will be the Saints leading receiver after Week 1 against the Titans?

Earlier this week, we asked Saints fans who did they think would be the leading wide receiver after Week 1 against the Titans? This week’s results were closer than I expected with Chris Olave getting 50% of the votes followed by Michael Thomas coming in second with 44%.

I have to disagree with this week’s results, which is something I normally don’t do. I just have a feeling that “Can’t Guard Mike” will come out on top this week. After fighting hard to get back on the field after several setbacks due to injuries over the past two seasons, Thomas looks laser focused on proving those who doubt in him and his comeback wrong.

We will know soon enough which receiver will emerge on top when the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2023 season at home in Caesars Superdome on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

