Fleur-de-Links, September 8: Kendre Miller misses second practice of week

Thursday injury report-Canal St Chronicles
Kendre Miller missed a second straight practice, but Marshon Lattimore did participate fully for the New Orleans Saints.
Week 1 Picks: Are the Saints Back?-Canal St Chronicles
The CSC staff unveils their Week 1 betting picks for the entire slate of NFL games, with most of us picking the Saints to win.
Derek Carr ready for first start-NBC Sports
With a change of scenery and a competent defense on the other side, Derek Carr has a reason to feel confident in New Orleans.
Saints vs. Titans Preview-Canal St Chronicles
The Saints don’t have a great history against the Tenessee Titans, but can Dennis Allen get New Orleans started on the right foot?
A guy who is very much looking forward to being in the Superdome again #Saints pic.twitter.com/q9lqnIPE7g— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 7, 2023
For this week's "Jackson Square", the #Saints should be a playoff team in 2023. And anything less would be a disappointment. Via @SaintsNews https://t.co/bwIxvxHP7z— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 7, 2023
