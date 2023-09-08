 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 8: Kendre Miller misses second practice of week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Thursday injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Kendre Miller missed a second straight practice, but Marshon Lattimore did participate fully for the New Orleans Saints.

Week 1 Picks: Are the Saints Back?-Canal St Chronicles

The CSC staff unveils their Week 1 betting picks for the entire slate of NFL games, with most of us picking the Saints to win.

Derek Carr ready for first start-NBC Sports

With a change of scenery and a competent defense on the other side, Derek Carr has a reason to feel confident in New Orleans.

Saints vs. Titans Preview-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints don’t have a great history against the Tenessee Titans, but can Dennis Allen get New Orleans started on the right foot?

