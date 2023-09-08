Friday’s Saints vs. Titans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will open their season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans relatively healthy but will be without wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and safety J.T. Gray. Rookie running back Kendre Miller is questionable while cornerback Marshon Lattimore is set to play.
The Titans will be without cornerback Tre Avery and linebacker Harold Landry and tackle Dillon Radunz are questionable.
Below is Friday’s full injury report:
New Orleans Saints-
Did Not Participate
Tre’Quan Smith (Groin) OUT
J.T. Gray (Shoulder) OUT
Kendre Miller (Hamstring) Questionable
Full Participation
Marshon Lattimore (Knee)
Ryan Ramcyzk (Rest)
Jimmy Graham (Rest)
Tennessee Titans-
Did Not Participate
Tre Avery (Hamstring) OUT
Full Participation
Harold Landry (Abdomen) Questionable
Dillon Radunz (Knee) Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins (Rest)
Trevon Wesco (Rest)
Treylon Burks (Knee)
Arden Key (Calf)
Will Levis (Quadricep)
