Friday’s Saints vs. Titans Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will open their season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans relatively healthy but will be without wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and safety J.T. Gray. Rookie running back Kendre Miller is questionable while cornerback Marshon Lattimore is set to play.

The Titans will be without cornerback Tre Avery and linebacker Harold Landry and tackle Dillon Radunz are questionable.

Below is Friday’s full injury report:

New Orleans Saints-

Did Not Participate

Tre’Quan Smith (Groin) OUT

J.T. Gray (Shoulder) OUT

Kendre Miller (Hamstring) Questionable

Full Participation

Marshon Lattimore (Knee)

Ryan Ramcyzk (Rest)

Jimmy Graham (Rest)

Tennessee Titans-

Did Not Participate

Tre Avery (Hamstring) OUT

Full Participation

Harold Landry (Abdomen) Questionable

Dillon Radunz (Knee) Questionable

DeAndre Hopkins (Rest)

Trevon Wesco (Rest)

Treylon Burks (Knee)

Arden Key (Calf)

Will Levis (Quadricep)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel