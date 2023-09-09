 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints sign guard Cesar Ruiz to a four-year extension, per reports

New Orleans locks up one of their own long term.

By Brenden Ertle
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and guard Cesar Ruiz have agreed for a four year contract extension. Ruiz had his 5th year option declined by the Saints in hopes to working out a long term deal. He gets $44 million over four years.

A really good deal for Ruiz who now has 70% of his contract guaranteed. It was a shaky start but recent developments have been encouraging and Ruiz proved last season he’s one of the better starting guards in the NFL.

Just 24 hours before the Saints play their season opener, they strike a deal with what would have been one of their top free agents in 2024.

There has been many reports of the Saints been encouraged by the development of Ruiz over the past year or so. This offseason he proved he deserved the money and the Saints locked him up. Jordan Shultz reported Ruiz entered camp in “impeccable shape”.

He started his career with the team moving positions, battling injuries and struggling with consistency. Now he’s cementing himself as a staple for the Saints OL and new QB Derek Carr.

