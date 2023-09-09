Saints place WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints are placing veteran wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve ahead of their season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Tre’Quan Smith is going on IR — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 9, 2023

Smith has been dealing with the injury since early August and had surgery to repair it.

Last season, Smith caught 19 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown.

After placing the veteran receiver on the injured reserve, the Saints will now only have five receivers on the roster. The Saints have called up running back Tony Jones Jr. and linebacker Ryan Connelly from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Titans.

