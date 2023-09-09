 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints place WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve

The veteran WR is headed to IR due to a groin injury.

By Kyle Besson
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are placing veteran wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve ahead of their season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Smith has been dealing with the injury since early August and had surgery to repair it.

Last season, Smith caught 19 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown.

After placing the veteran receiver on the injured reserve, the Saints will now only have five receivers on the roster. The Saints have called up running back Tony Jones Jr. and linebacker Ryan Connelly from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Titans.

