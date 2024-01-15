Bills vs. Steelers: Wild Card open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first of two Wild Card playoff games today. Buffalo won the AFC East title outright in a winner-take-all game in Miami last week, while Pittsburgh secured their trip to the playoffs by winning their final game and getting a little help in the end. This might be a good start to today’s Wild Card contests!

AFC Wild Card Game

#7 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at #2 Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!