Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Wild Card open thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in tonight’s Wild Card finale. The Bucs stumble into the playoffs after a mediocre season that still resulted in a third-consecutive NFC South title, while Philly crash lands into the playoffs on a huge skid, after once being the NFC’s top seed. These may be two of the weaker teams in the playoff field, but they are pretty evenly matched here. This might be a good one to end the Wild Card round!

NFC Wild Card Game

#5 Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game along with us!