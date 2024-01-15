The finale of wild card weekend collides with Monday Night Football as the final NFC advancement will be decided. The Philadelphia Eagles will have to travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the big lights. Tampa Bay has been good enough all season and now catch the Eagles at a low point in their season. Just last season the Eagles were the number one seed from the NFC and just rolled through teams. Now they limp into the playoffs and will be missing their top play maker as well. Can the Buccaneers pull the upset? Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday prime time game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Wild Card Monday Night Football preview and props.

CSC Wild Card MNF props and best bets

Buccaneers game line +3.5(-140)

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull off the upset at home? Both of these teams have had similar seasons. Each has won some games and looked unbeatable only to turn around the next week and lose in embarrassing fashion. The main difference is that the Buccaneers are going to be excited and loose as it is just nice that they got this far. Meanwhile, the Eagles are going to be wondering what-if after losing to two of the league’s worst teams the final two games of the season, the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. Expect Baker Mayfield and the rest of the veterans to take advantage and play loose. They should not only cover the field goal difference but do not be surprised if they win outright.

Dallas Goedert over 50.5 receiving yards(-115)

One of the most troubling issues for the Eagles going into this game is the injury to AJ Brown, who has already been downgraded to out. This means more targets to spread around to Dallas Goedert. The matchup is very good as well as the Buccaneers are one of the worst teams in the league against opposing tight ends. In their last five games, the Bucs are surrendering the third most yards per game to the tight end position with a whopping 65 yards allowed per game. Goedert is a trusted weapon for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles who will likely not be able to rush well against the top-10 rush defense of the Buccaneers. All roads lead to a huge Goedert game and he easily goes over 51 receiving yards.

Mike Evans over 4.5 receptions(-130)

Mike Evans might have cemented himself as a sure-fire Hall of Fame candidate this season. Expectations for him and the entire team were low after Baker Mayfield took over at quarterback this season. In spite of this, Mayfield and the whole team has played very well as he knows how to get the ball to his weapons. Evans had 136 targets this season, the most he has gotten in the last five seasons. In the first round of the playoffs, Evans now gets one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. In the last five games of the season, the Eagles are bottom 10 in receptions allowed and the second worst in touchdowns allowed to opposing wide receivers. Every prop for Mike Evans is in play this week, so pick your favorite.

Long shot of the game

Cade Otton + Dallas Goedert over 10 combined receptions(+275)

All of the previous data about Dallas Goedert’s matchup holds here as well. Both of these teams are in the bottom 10 against opposing tight ends in the league. The Eagles allow almost six receptions per game to tight ends while the Bucs allow over six. Otton does have a tendency to be hot and cold this season because of Baker Mayfield spreading the ball around. In Otton’s last two games he has nine targets total. The two weeks before that he had just three but was coming off of a five target game. This prop is likely at the mercy of these targets but at almost three-to-one odds, it is worth a look.