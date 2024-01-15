Fleur-de-Links, January 15: Wild Card weekend full of blowouts

This is the third straight season that the New Orleans Saints don’t participate in the NFL Playoffs, but it was still an exciting weekend of football.

The Saints’ RB coach interviewed for the same position with the New York Giants.

Rod Walker gives you the best and worst moments from what is considered a disappointing season for the Black and Gold.

How do you think the 2023 season went in New Orleans? Here’s what fans had to say.

Thank you #Saints fans, for the tremendous support this season pic.twitter.com/XGSXMah0GU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2024

5 questions the #Saints front office needs to answer this offseason!https://t.co/hdcZgJ48My — ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) January 14, 2024