Fleur-de-Links, January 15: Wild Card weekend full of blowouts

Wild Card Weekend-Canal St Chronicles
This is the third straight season that the New Orleans Saints don’t participate in the NFL Playoffs, but it was still an exciting weekend of football.
Joel Thomas interviews with Giants-CSC
The Saints’ RB coach interviewed for the same position with the New York Giants.
Best and Worst-NOLA.com
Rod Walker gives you the best and worst moments from what is considered a disappointing season for the Black and Gold.
Grading the season-CSC
How do you think the 2023 season went in New Orleans? Here’s what fans had to say.
Thank you #Saints fans, for the tremendous support this season pic.twitter.com/XGSXMah0GU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2024
5 questions the #Saints front office needs to answer this offseason!https://t.co/hdcZgJ48My— ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) January 14, 2024
Congrats to former New Orleans #Saints players and assistant coaches Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 15, 2024
Lions first playoff win since 1991!
Atmosphere in Detroit looks awesome and emotional…reminiscent of what the Superdome was during the Saints glory days. pic.twitter.com/sEtQfIkdgi
Loading comments...