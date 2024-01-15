 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 15: Wild Card weekend full of blowouts

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wild Card Weekend-Canal St Chronicles

This is the third straight season that the New Orleans Saints don’t participate in the NFL Playoffs, but it was still an exciting weekend of football.

Joel Thomas interviews with Giants-CSC

The Saints’ RB coach interviewed for the same position with the New York Giants.

Best and Worst-NOLA.com

Rod Walker gives you the best and worst moments from what is considered a disappointing season for the Black and Gold.

Grading the season-CSC

How do you think the 2023 season went in New Orleans? Here’s what fans had to say.

