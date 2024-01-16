 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social Media Reactions: AFC Wildcard Bills vs. Steelers

Buffalo defeats Pittsburgh in their rescheduled Wildcard Playoff Game.

By B. Keith Crear III
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Kirby Leei-USA TODAY Sports

“Super Wild Card Weekend” has provided plenty of excitement over the weekend. With temperatures reaching 17 degrees at kickoff Monday, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off after wild winter storm conditions in Buffalo forced the game to be postponed from Sunday. The weather conditions have improved substantially since, and though it remained cold and icy, kickoff was weather ready. Ultimately the Buffalo Bills won the AFC Wild Card playoff game, 31-17 but it didn’t go unnoticed that there was some speculative game play. Over the course of the NFL season, the refs were the topic of conversation on the internet and the Monday night playoff game was no exception. With Josh Allen looking like an prime MVP candidate with supportive chants from the stadium seats, some would question a few plays during the matchup.

What do you think of tonight’s game? With the Bills winning Monday night, they will face off against the Chiefs as they host Kansas City at Highmark Stadium next weekend,

