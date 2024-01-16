Social Media Reactions: AFC Wildcard Bills vs. Steelers

“Super Wild Card Weekend” has provided plenty of excitement over the weekend. With temperatures reaching 17 degrees at kickoff Monday, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off after wild winter storm conditions in Buffalo forced the game to be postponed from Sunday. The weather conditions have improved substantially since, and though it remained cold and icy, kickoff was weather ready. Ultimately the Buffalo Bills won the AFC Wild Card playoff game, 31-17 but it didn’t go unnoticed that there was some speculative game play. Over the course of the NFL season, the refs were the topic of conversation on the internet and the Monday night playoff game was no exception. With Josh Allen looking like an prime MVP candidate with supportive chants from the stadium seats, some would question a few plays during the matchup.

Buffalo is better but the refs absolutely murdered Pitt in this game. Not to mention the 2 non calls on the Porter concussion and the Robinson concussion - the Porter play was egregious.

pic.twitter.com/efhxbRK80Z — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 16, 2024

Joey Porter Jr. blasted in the back of the head by a Buffalo Bills O-Linemen.



Someone explain how launching yourself at a defensive players back of the head is legal? The league needs to protect defensive players pic.twitter.com/t5QcacJ5Mm — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) January 15, 2024

My God, the Bills get away with EVERYTHING



It’s so blatant.



I’ve never been a “blame the refs” guy, until I see it this one-sided.



It’s absurd how bad the NFL wants KC and Buffalo. Not even hiding it. — Jim Racalto (@CoachRacalto) January 16, 2024

New Buffalo bills jersey just dropped pic.twitter.com/uR6HfrqFOF — Dani (@floridaagirl97) January 16, 2024

Josh fakes a slide doesn’t get tackled then tries to slide gets hit and unnecessary roughness is called that’s so bogus he didn’t hit him high. Josh is such a cry baby — Jerry Williams (@JerryWi25589186) January 16, 2024

What do you think of tonight’s game? With the Bills winning Monday night, they will face off against the Chiefs as they host Kansas City at Highmark Stadium next weekend,