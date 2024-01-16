NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Schedule and How to Watch

After a truly "wild" 1st week of the NFL playoffs with some surprising upsets, the divisional round is here. The schedule has been announced and we’ve got some more great matchups to look forward to.

Let’s take a look at every game and where you can watch: (All times are Central)

Saturday, January 20th-

#4 Houston Texans at #1 Baltimore Ravens, 3:30 pm (ESPN/ABC)

C.J. Stroud will face his biggest test yet against a Baltimore defense that led the NFL in sacks in the regular season.

#7 Green Bay Packers at #1 San Francisco 49ers, 7:15 pm (Fox)

Brock Purdy and the #1 offense in the league will face a Packers team who just destroyed the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who had the #1 QBR coming into that game.

Sunday, January 21st-

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at #3 Detroit Lions, 2 pm (NBC).

The Bucs will have to go into an emotionally charged Detroit to face Dan Campbell and a Lions team who just won their 1st playoff game since 1992.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs at #2 Buffalo Bills, 5:30 pm (CBS, Paramount+)

Patrick Mahomes hits the road for a playoff game for the first time in his NFL career to face a Josh Allen led Bills team who are playing in their 4th consecutive divisional playoff game.