Fleur-de-Links, January 16: Ups and Downs from the 2023 season

Ups and Downs-Canal St Chronicles
It was certainly a winding season for the New Orleans Saints. Here’s a look at the highest highs and lowest lows for the Black and Gold as they head into the 2024 NFL offseason.
Where can the Saints upgrade?-NOLA.com
As the offseason gets underway, one of the first things a franchise will look at is where they can improve. Here’s a look at some of those areas for the Saints.
Saints have easiest schedule in 2024-Yahoo Sports
For the second straight season, New Orleans will play the weakest schedule in the league. Will it turn out better this time around?
How can the Saints make things easier for Derek Carr?-NewOrleans.Football
Nick Underhill assesses how the Saints can make life easier for their $150M QB.
Carr in his first season with the Saints:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2024
⚜️ 375-548 (68.4%)
⚜️ 3,878 YDS
⚜️ 25 TDs
⚜️ 8 INTs
Story: https://t.co/oHQY0wj2BM#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/uk1EEmI84n
Happy Birthday to Saints Legend, Drew Brees #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/7AD4OXcCSs— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2024
Unlike 2006 & 2017 when the #Saints absolutely OWNED the #NFL Draft...— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 16, 2024
They are now one of the worst teams at drafting and developing star players.
Data analyst @Crimealytics told us why on @wdsu "Game On" Sunday night.
Link to his full segment:
https://t.co/OVJP4CDBBo pic.twitter.com/4hKf1omYXz
