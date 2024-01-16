 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, January 16: Ups and Downs from the 2023 season

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ups and Downs-Canal St Chronicles

It was certainly a winding season for the New Orleans Saints. Here’s a look at the highest highs and lowest lows for the Black and Gold as they head into the 2024 NFL offseason.

Where can the Saints upgrade?-NOLA.com

As the offseason gets underway, one of the first things a franchise will look at is where they can improve. Here’s a look at some of those areas for the Saints.

Saints have easiest schedule in 2024-Yahoo Sports

For the second straight season, New Orleans will play the weakest schedule in the league. Will it turn out better this time around?

How can the Saints make things easier for Derek Carr?-NewOrleans.Football

Nick Underhill assesses how the Saints can make life easier for their $150M QB.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

