Saints part ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael

The New Orleans Saints have parted ways with their long time Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael as well as 2 other assistant coaches, Bob Bicknell and Kodi Burns.

Carmichael first joined the team in 2006 as their quarterback's coach. In 2008, he also was given the title of pass game coordinator. Then in 2009, he was promoted to offensive coordinator under former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

During his time in New Orleans, Carmichael was an important figure in the planning of an offensive attack that was ranked 1st in the NFL in yardage in 6 seasons and in the top 10 each campaign from 2006 through 2019. During Carmichael’s tenure, the club’s 14-year streak of finishing with a top 10 in offense was the 3rd longest since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

The Saints will now begin the tedious process of looking for Carmichael’s replacement. Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest updates on this developing situation.