Saints part ways with Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Burns joined the Saints in 2022.

Dennis Allen announced that the team has parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael, Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell, and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 16, 2024

Burns release comes as a surprise as he has helped with the development of younger receivers such as Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry. Olave and Shaheed had a breakout year for New Orleans in 2023.

Burns was a college coach for 10 years with Auburn and Tennessee before he joined New Orleans in 2022.

