Saints part ways with Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns

Burns joined New Orleans in 2022.

By Kyle Besson
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Burns joined the Saints in 2022.

Burns release comes as a surprise as he has helped with the development of younger receivers such as Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry. Olave and Shaheed had a breakout year for New Orleans in 2023.

Burns was a college coach for 10 years with Auburn and Tennessee before he joined New Orleans in 2022.

