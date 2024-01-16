Saints part ways with Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell

The New Orleans Saints announced they have parted ways with Senior Offensive Assistant, Bob Bicknell. The announcement came from the organization Tuesday afternoon.

Dennis Allen announced that the team has parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael, Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell, and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 16, 2024

Bicknell coached just two seasons with the Saints, joining Dennis Allen's coaching staff in 2022. He has over 29 years coaching experience, beginning with Boston University in 1993. Bicknell has 14 years of NFL coaching experience. He began his NFL coaching career in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He initially served as an assistant offensive line coach.

We wish the coach well on his next endeavors. It is yet to be known who the Saints will bring in as possible candidates to fill the position.