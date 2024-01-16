Saints RB coach Joel Thomas hired by the Giants

We were informed earlier today that change was expected on the offensive staff for the New Orleans Saints. After a couple of moves earlier in the day including the departure of long time OC Pete Carmichael Jr., another vacancy occurred.

RB coach Joel Thomas was hired by the New York Giants today marking the fourth change on the offensive side of the ball today.

We have hired Aaron Wellman as Executive Director of Player Performance and Joel Thomas as RB Coach



The highly regarded coach during his time with the Saints, likely was going to be let go if not hired by the Giants. The team indicated that by allowing him to interview as the Giants RB coach in what would be a lateral move.

The offensive staff should continue to see changes in the upcoming days as there is a major shift coming in New Orleans. Make sure to stay tuned the rest of the week.