Why the Saints should sign OG Greg Van Roten

The New Orleans Saints have missed the playoffs for the 3rd straight year. One of the biggest reasons the Saints struggled this year was due to offensive line play. The Saints struggled to keep QB Derek Carr clean and allowed a lot of pressure. In order to break this playoff drought, the Saints will have to address the big boys up front. This is where signing OG Greg Van Roten could fix things.

Why signing Greg Van Roten makes sense

The 33-year-old had a career resurgence year suiting up for the black and silver. After only starting four games last year for the Buffalo Bills, Van Roten played all 17 games this season and played extremely well.

Van Roten excelled in pass-blocking snaps. He earned a 77.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked 12th among all OGs in the NFL. No player on the Saints earned a pass-blocking grade above 75.

Another reason Van Roten is an appealing option is it likely won’t break the bank to sign him. With him being an older player, teams won’t be looking to give him a lucrative multi-year deal. This is extremely attractive for the Saints, and they’ll likely be strapped for cash this offseason.

